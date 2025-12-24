Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of empowering monopolies, burdening small traders

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the BJP government for policies he claims have hurt small businesses, particularly targeting the Vaishya (trader) community.

He pledged his full support to the Vaishya community, calling it a fight against the BJP's "feudal mindset."

He expressed concern over the community's struggles, describing it as a warning about the negative impact of government actions on the economy.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Our business is on the brink of collapse - this anguished cry from the Vaishya community in the business dialogue has truly shaken us to the core. The very community that has historically contributed so much to the nation's economy is now in despair today - this is a warning bell of danger. The government has given free rein to monopolies, and shackled small and medium traders with the chains of bureaucracy and flawed policies like incorrect GST."

He accused the BJP of empowering monopolies while burdening small traders with bureaucracy and flawed policies, such as incorrect GST. "This is not just a policy failure - it is a direct assault on production, employment, and India's future. This is a fight against the feudal mindset of the BJP government. And in this battle, I stand with full strength alongside the Vaishya community, the backbone of the country's trade," the post read. Meanwhile, earlier, Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP government of not holding a discussion in Parliament on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill).