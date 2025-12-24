Home / Politics / Jairam Ramesh accuses Centre of misleading public on Aravalli Hills

Jairam Ramesh accuses Centre of misleading public on Aravalli Hills

"Why is the Modi Govt pushing through a fatally flawed redefinition of the Aravallis?" Ramesh asked in his tweet

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Senior Congress leader and former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Senior Congress leader and former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the Modi government over the Aravalli Hills, accusing the Centre of "misleading the public" and pushing through a "fatally flawed" redefinition of the ecologically sensitive range.

In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change was being "economical with the truth" on the Aravalli Hills issue. He claimed that the redefinition being adopted by the government had been "clearly and compellingly opposed" by key statutory and judicial bodies, including the Forest Survey of India, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court, and the apex court's own amicus curiae.

"Why is the Modi Govt pushing through a fatally flawed redefinition of the Aravallis?" Ramesh asked in his tweet.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Congress MP had alleged that the government was attempting to "sell the Aravalli Hills instead of saving them". He argued that changes in the definition of the Aravalli region would open the door for increased mining and real estate activity, further aggravating pollution levels, particularly in and around the National Capital Region.

His remarks came in response to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's clarification that only 0.19 per cent, or about 277 square kilometres, of the total 1.44 lakh square kilometres of the Aravalli range would be permitted for mining activities.

Questioning the government's figures, Ramesh said the assessment lacked transparency. "On what basis have they decided the 0.19 per cent of the Aravalli Hills? That 0.19 per cent means 68,000 acres of land. This is a game of figures. The environment should not be changed into a game of figures," he said.

Ramesh also announced that he would approach the Supreme Court in January, challenging the government's move and seeking judicial intervention to protect the fragile ecosystem spread across Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi.

The Union Environment Ministry, meanwhile, issued a detailed clarification stating that no new mining leases would be allowed until a comprehensive study is conducted, in accordance with the Supreme Court's November 20 order.

Environmentalists have repeatedly warned that degradation of the Aravalli range, an ancient mountain system that acts as a natural barrier against desertification, could have serious consequences. The hills are the source of major rivers such as the Chambal and the Sabarmati and play a crucial role in supporting agriculture, livelihoods and regional rainfall patterns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

West Bengal SIR: No large-scale impact on Muslim-dominated districts

No official proposal for alliance with Ajit Pawar camp yet: Supriya Sule

Mumbai civic polls: NCP (SP) holds alliance talks with Sena (UBT), MNS

Union minister asks party leaders to take commissions: 'Take at least 5%'

Rahul Gandhi, high command to decide on Karnataka CM issue: Siddaramaiah

Topics :Jairam RameshAravalliCongress

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story