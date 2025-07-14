BSP's Mayawati takes jab at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'job promises'

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday dismissed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent job-related promises as mere "rhetoric and electoral deception." The announcements, she alleged, were aimed at distracting from the "deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar" and questioned their credibility ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. ALSO READ: Bihar govt to provide job opportunities to 10 mn youth in 5 yrs: CM Nitish
"In the midst of national discussions over the poor law and order situation in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the NDA government appears to be making announcements to divert public attention," Mayawati posted on X.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister particularly referred to Kumar's recent declaration that if re-elected, his government would provide employment to one crore people in the next five years.
"Such a claim seems more like rhetoric and electoral deception, similar to the 'achhe din' slogan, rather than a practical promise, going by people's past experiences," she said. ALSO READ: A poll quest for Bihar's 'forgotten people': Contesting for the tribal vote
Mayawati alleged that most political parties make grand promises before elections but fail to deliver.
"Despite knowing that the public is aware of their character and conduct, opposition parties continue to make attractive promises without fear or hesitation," she remarked.
Referring to the NDA government's job promise, she added, "This employment assurance aligns more with the coalition's past record of unfulfilled promises, which people already recognise based on experience."
Calling for a fair and inclusive electoral process, she urged that "Bihar's voters must choose a government that serves the interests of the poor and all sections of society." She also cautioned against electoral malpractice.
"This is only possible if the election is truly free and fair, free from the influence of muscle power, money power, and misuse of government machinery, and if every poor, labourer and hardworking person gets the chance to vote freely," Mayawati wrote, expressing hope that the Election Commission would ensure this.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app