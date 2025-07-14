BSP's Mayawati takes jab at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'job promises'

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday dismissed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent job-related promises as mere "rhetoric and electoral deception." The announcements, she alleged, were aimed at distracting from the "deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar" and questioned their credibility ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. ALSO READ: Bihar govt to provide job opportunities to 10 mn youth in 5 yrs: CM Nitish

"In the midst of national discussions over the poor law and order situation in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the NDA government appears to be making announcements to divert public attention," Mayawati posted on X.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister particularly referred to Kumar's recent declaration that if re-elected, his government would provide employment to one crore people in the next five years. "Such a claim seems more like rhetoric and electoral deception, similar to the 'achhe din' slogan, rather than a practical promise, going by people's past experiences," she said. Mayawati alleged that most political parties make grand promises before elections but fail to deliver. "Despite knowing that the public is aware of their character and conduct, opposition parties continue to make attractive promises without fear or hesitation," she remarked.