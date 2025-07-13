Home / Politics / Migrant auto driver thrashed in Maharashtra for 'anti-Marathi' comments

Migrant auto driver thrashed in Maharashtra for 'anti-Marathi' comments

A viral video shows a group of people, allegedly from Shiv Sena (UBT), slapping the driver and making him publicly apologise for his 'anti-marathi' remarks

autos, autos Bengaluru, autos in Karnataka
The local police confirmed that no case has been registered in the matter so far, citing the lack of a formal complaint. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Rishika Agarwal
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A migrant auto-rickshaw driver was beaten up in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly for not speaking in Marathi, intensifying the ongoing language row in the state. The driver was allegedly thrashed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, reported news agency PTI.
 
A video that has been doing rounds on the internet since Saturday shows a group of people, allegedly from Shiv Sena (UBT), slapping the driver and making him publicly apologise for his remarks. This came days after another viral video showed the auto driver engaged in an argument with a customer and refusing to speak Marathi.
 
The incident reportedly took place on a busy road near Virar railway station. The driver was also made to apologise to a man and his sister, with whom he allegedly misbehaved earlier.
 
Later, Shiv Sena (UBT) Virar city chief Uday Jadhav, who was present at the scene, justified the action, saying that the driver got a befitting response in "true Shiv Sena style". "If anyone dares to insult the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or Marathi people, they will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style. We will not sit silent," Jadhav was quoted as saying by PTI. 
 
"The driver had the audacity to speak ill of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. He was taught a befitting lesson. We made him apologise to the people of the state and to those he had offended," he added.
 
The local police confirmed that no case has been registered in the matter so far, citing the lack of a formal complaint.

What did the earlier viral video show?

Days ago, the driver was seen in a viral video threatening a man while refusing to speak Marathi near Virar station. In the video clip, the driver is heard saying, "Main Hindi bolunga, bhojpuri bolunga. Mujhe Marathi nahi aata hai (I will speak in Hindi, Bhojpuri. I don't know Marathi)".

Language row in Maharashtra

The incident comes amid the ongoing controversy over the use of Marathi language in the state. On July 1, workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were seen slapping a food stall owner in Thane district for not speaking in Marathi.
 
After the traders revolted against the incident, MNS and other groups led a protest march to defend the Marathi 'asmita' (pride). Several leaders and workers of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) had also joined the protest.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: Why is Martyrs' Day in Jammu and Kashmir controversial?

Bihar govt to provide job opportunities to 10 mn youth in 5 yrs: CM Nitish

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting on July 15 to finalise Monsoon session strategy

JMM's official X handle hacked by anti-social elements: Jharkhand CM Soren

With ambition rising, Congress struggles to hold young leaders close

Topics :Shiv Senamigrant workersMaharashtra governmentMarathiHindilanguages

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story