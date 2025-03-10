'Budget is for people', says Dy CM Eknath Shinde ahead of state budget

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state budget presented focusses is for the people, and the ruling Mahayuti government is committed towards people.

Shinde further stated that the Maharashtra government will continue to carry out similar work for the people of the state in the next five years.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said "The budget is for the people, this government is for the people. We worked for the people in these two and a half years...We worked for the progress of the people, for the change in their lives. Similar work will be done in the next five years."

The state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget today.

Notably, this will be the first budget for the newly-formed Mahayuti government and Pawar's 11th Budget as Finance Minister, a press release from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said.

The Deputy CM also congratulated Team India on their big win in the ICC tournament.

Also Read

"Our team won the final today, so I congratulate them. The whole country is proud of our Indian team," Shinde said.

India etched their name in history by securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a commanding four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, fine knocks by Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and fiery fine spells from spinners, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets.

With this victory, India became the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy three times, further solidifying their dominance in global white-ball cricket.

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Team India on winning their third ICC Champions Trophy title by beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai.

Lauding the Men in Blue, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said the team put up a "phenomenal performance" and remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

Taking to social media X, the Union Minister stated, "Congratulations Champions. Today my mind is happy and my heart is filled with joy. The Indian cricket team has made all of us proud by defeating New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy. #ChampionsTrophy2025 India put up a phenomenal performance right from the start and remained undefeated to win the final."

Further, he said that the moment was only possible due to better strategy, team spirit and the skilful performance of the players and prayers of crores of Indians.

"This moment was certainly possible due to better strategy, team spirit, skillful performance of the players and the prayers of crores of Indians. Hearty congratulations to all countrymen for this. Jai Hind!" the post further read.

A video from the Minister's office showed him watching the match with his family at his residence and cheering the team.