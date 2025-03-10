BJP and Akali Dal brought drugs to Punjab, says Minister Harpal Cheema

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Akali Dal while alleging that both parties "brought drugs" to the state.

He further stated that over 872 FIRS had been filed in the last 1.5 weeks and about 1200 crore people had been arrested.

"When BJP and Akali Dal had come to Punjab is when drugs were introduced to the state for the first time and now AAP has been making attempts to finish it," Cheema said speaking to the media.

Further, he said "We have filed more than 872 FIRs in the last 1.5 weeks and about 1200 crore people have been arrested. Drugs worth Rs 35 lakh have also been recovered and more than 8 quintal of poppy husk has also been recovered."

On March 5, Cheema reaffirmed the state's commitment to the anti-drug campaign and said that strict action would be taken against offenders as per CM Bhagwant Mann's directives.

According to Punjab Police, it has intensified efforts across the state under its anti-drug drive 'War Against Drugs'.

It conducted 524 raids across the state, arresting 69 drug smugglers and registering 53 FIRs. Officials inspected 164 pharmaceutical shops in six districts to curb the sale of illicit drugs. The operation, involving 1,900 personnel, also led to the seizure of 1.5 kg of heroin, 100g of pium, and 7,610 intoxicant tablets, along with Rs1.33 lakh in drug money. Additionally, 161 awareness events were held to educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse.

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal warned that those who sell drugs will not be spared and asserted that drugs will be eradicated from Punjab forever.

"Our government has launched a great war against drugs in Punjab. Drugs have ruined a large number of our youth and children. Those who sell drugs will not be spared. Drugs will be eradicated from Punjab forever," Kejriwal said in a post on X.