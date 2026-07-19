Can CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar outgrow its dependence on Wangchuk?

The protest site gradually became as much about the activist’s fast as the issues that brought students there. Supporters travelled from different parts of the country, while “the nation cannot lose him” emerged as a recurring sentiment both at the protest site and on social media.
Chandrabhan, an All India Students’ Federation (AISF) leader who has been sitting at Jantar Mantar since the first day, said Wangchuk changed the scale of the agitation. “Earlier, students were coming and going, but the gravity of the issue was less understood,” he said. “As Wangchuk joined and his health started deteriorating, media coverage expanded, which intensified the protest.”