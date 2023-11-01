Caste survey, LS poll strategy among agenda at SP's state executive meet

Caste survey and the strategy for next year's Lok Sabha elections are on the agenda of the Samajwadi Party's state executive meeting being held here on Wednesday.

The party's national president Akhilesh Yadav is attending the first meeting of the state executive being held after its formation in August. The Samajwadi Party had dissolved its state and national executives after its defeat in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI that the Lok Sabha polls, caste survey and ways to bolster the party's support base among the backwards, Dalits and minority (for which Yadav has coined the term PDA) will be discussed in the meeting.

Akhilesh Yadav will give the mantra for victory in the Lok Sabha elections to the party leaders in the meeting, he said, adding that the Samajwadi Party aims to defeat the BJP on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

About the party's preparation for the Lok Sabha election, he said, "The Samajwadi Party is working continuously and fighting on issues of public interest. The party organisation is being streamlined and is being formed at the booth levels."



Asked whether the Samajwadi Party will be a part of the INDIA alliance in the general elections amid the strained relations between it and the Congress over seat sharing for the Madhya Pradesh polls, Chaudhary said, "There is an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. That is certain."



Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of neglecting every section of the society, he said that the condition of farmers in the state has become very bad.

"Paddy is not being procured. The dues of sugarcane farmers are still outstanding. The farmers of Uttar Pradesh are devastated and the youth are not getting employment," the Samajwadi Party leader said.

He claimed that in the past six years, no work was done in Uttar Pradesh by the BJP government. "Whatever work seen on the ground was done by Akhilesh Yadav during the SP rule," Chaudhary said.