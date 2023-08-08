Home / Politics / Centre creating obstacles in Kerala's development: CM Vijayan in Assembly

Centre creating obstacles in Kerala's development: CM Vijayan in Assembly

The response from Vijayan in the House came while answering a query regarding projects being funded by KIIFB and their status

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Centre of creating obstacles in the state's development by its various policies like considering loans taken by KIIFB as debt of the state.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister alleged that the Centre was arbitrarily adding loans taken by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to that of the state, resulting in reduction of the borrowing limits of the government.

The response from Vijayan in the House came while answering a query regarding projects being funded by KIIFB and their status.

He also gave details of the extensive funding of numerous projects in the state across various sectors like infrastructure, roads, fisheries, education and coastal area development among others.

The Chief Minister further said that development projects that the state intends to carry out will be done by the government despite "hurdles" created by the Centre.

Vijayan said that while the huge borrowings by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are not marked as part of the debt of the Centre, the same consideration is not given to loans taken by KIIFB.

Also Read

Case on misuse of funds against CM sent to full bench of Kerala Lok Ayukta

Kerala CM alleges electoral agenda behind UCC move, urges govt to withdraw

Kerala proud to have the distinction of being the least corrupt state: CM

There are some in govt service who have doctorate in corruption: Kerala CM

China's Sunwalk Group intends to invest $2 bn in Pakistan telecom sector

They don't tolerate 'single engine' govts anywhere in India: Sibal's dig

Took rules of no-trust motion to drag PM to Lok Sabha: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Justice-delivery system moves in mysterious ways, says P Chidambaram

No questions of any allegation..., AAP on Shah's fraud claim against Chadha

Don't consider ourselves to be in Oppn anymore, says Aaditya Thackeray

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanNarendra ModiKerala governmentKerala govtBJP

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story