No questions of any allegation..., AAP on Shah's fraud claim against Chadha

Amid allegations of fraud in a motion moved by the Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has clarified on Tuesday that the rules of the proceedings state "no written consent or signature of the member whose name has been proposed" and there's no question of any allegation of "forged signature", the AAP sources added.

The clarification came after five Rajya Sabha members complained that their names were included in a proposed select committee of the House for the Delhi Services Bill without their signatures, in the proposal moved by Raghav Chadha.

Five MPs, who have raised objections are S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and BJD's Sasmit Patra.

"Two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Delhi Services Bill.

According to the sources of AAP, "The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, which has been quoted by Members moving privilege against Raghav Chadha nowhere provides that there is a requirement of written consent or signature of the member whose name has been proposed to be included to the Select Committee."

"No signature is required at all of the proposed members for a select committee reference. Since no signature is required there is no question of any allegation of 'forged signature' whatsoever," it further added.

The sources further said that the select committees are non-partisan committees comprising members of all major parties. It is a long-standing Parliamentary convention and precedent that while constituting a Select Committee on a Bill, diverse representation is ensured by including Members of all major Political Parties in the committee whether from the ruling party or opposition.

"Only presumption of consent or inclination of a member to be part of the select committee - is required. No written contest or signature is required anywhere. There was no intention on the part of Raghav Chadha to corner any member," they added.

The AAP sources further mentioned, "The reference to Select Committee was only a proposal - to be accepted or rejected by the house. In this case, the house rejected the reference. So no question of inclusion of the names of the said complainants."

The names of complainant MPs were given in good faith with a view that they have been participating on the discussion concerning the bill, inside and out the parliament, and that they would be keep to become members of select committee to discuss this bill even further," it added.

The sources added that the rules clearly state that names of the members can be withdrawn in case they have no intention of being a part of the committee.

Henceforth, the Select Committee reflects the diversity of opinion of the members of the house and is non-partisan in nature since it includes members from all the parties in the Rajya Sabha.

Moreover, the bill to replace ordinance for control of services in Delhi was passed in Upper House after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.