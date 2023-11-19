Centre trying to create economic crisis in Kerala; Cong a spectator: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused the BJP-ruled Centre of trying to destroy the federal structure and creating an economic crisis in the southern state through its various policies and blamed the Congress-led UDF of being a silent spectator to the same.

Alleging neglect and discrimination on the part of the Central government towards Kerala, Vijayan said it was getting this treatment despite achieving unprecedented gains in tax collection, domestic production and infrastructure development.

Speaking during the Nava Kerala Sadas at the Uduma constituency here in the evening, the CM said that the Union government through its various policies was "financially strangulating the Left government" since it came into power back in 2016.

"At the same time, the Congress and the UDF opposition led by it were being a mute spectator to this discrimination. Why this hesitancy in speaking out against the actions of the Centre which are against the state and its people?" he asked while addressing a gathering of thousands.

People turned in huge numbers to raise their complaints and grievances before the CM and his cabinet colleagues as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme.

During his speech, Vijayan highlighted the various projects, like national highway expansion and IGL gas pipeline implementation, which he claimed had not taken off during the earlier UDF regime and were made possible only after the Left government came to power.

Earlier in the day also, at a press conference, the CM blamed the Centre for the economic crisis in the state and accused the UDF opposition of using the same as an opportunity to destroy the Left government's popularity.

Vijayan said the outreach programme intends to show people these "hidden realities" and also address their problems.

He said that a day ago, 1,908 complaints were received at the counters set up for that purpose and action would be taken on them.

Referring to the large number of people who had gathered for the programme a day ago and on Sunday, he said that there were a huge number of women among them.

The CM said that the presence of women in large numbers indicates the effect of the steps taken by the government for their protection.

He also referred to the recent verdict in the Aluva rape-cum-murder case and said that the speedy probe, trial and the maximum punishment given to the accused indicates that any kind of violence against children was unacceptable and would be dealt with mercilessly.

One hundred and ten days after a minor girl was brutally raped and killed in Kerala's Aluva, a special court had on November 14, sentenced a migrant worker to death in the case.

Vijayan said that since coming to power, the government has taken strong measures to ensure the safety of women and children and this was evident from the women's participation in the Nava Kerala Sadas held at Paivalike here a day ago.

The Congress has criticised the outreach programme by terming it as a stage for political discussions and denouncing the opposition at state expense.

The outreach programme will conclude on December 23 at the Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.