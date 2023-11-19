Home / India News / India incomplete without saffron colour: BJP leader on cricket jersey row

India incomplete without saffron colour: BJP leader on cricket jersey row

The row erupts as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of changing the practice jersey of Indian cricket players to "saffron".

ANI
Captain of India national cricket team Rohit Sharma seen in 'saffron' practice jersey. (Photo: File/BCCI)

Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 8:52 AM IST
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday hit out at Mamata Banerjee saying that India is incomplete without the saffron colour and CM Banerjee is just doing vote bank and appeasement politics.

Accusing the BJP of changing the practice jersey of Indian cricket players to saffron, Banerjee said, "We are proud of our Indian players and I believe that they will be the World Cup champion. They (BJP) have even turned their practice jerseys to saffron."

"The tricolour has the saffron colour in it. Can you (CM Mamata Banerjee) remove it from there too?... India is incomplete without the saffron colour. So CM Mamata Banerjee is just doing vote bank and appeasement politics," Majumdar said.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that while the state government does all the work, the central government, headed by the BJP, is only focused on advertising.

"We work and they advertise. If they had given the money spent on advertisements to labourers, then there would not have been the MGNREGA protests. We have never seen anything like this," the Chief Minister said at Kolkata's Posta while inaugurating the Jagadhatri Puja organised by the Posta Bazar Merchants Association.

"You can only gain some through advertisements. But these are not permanent. Seats can come and go," she added.

Mamata said that the BJP government is "selling" India and thousands of industrialists have left the country.

The country will go to polls in 2024. Mamata Banerjee is one of the strongest opponents of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and is a part of the opposition INDIA bloc to take on the Modi juggernaut.

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 8:24 AM IST

