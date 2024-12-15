Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CM Dhami meets MPs as BJP prepares for upcoming Municipal polls in U'khand

discussion was held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary and State In-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a detailed discussion with Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs on the preparations and strategy for the upcoming municipal elections on Saturday at Uttarakhand Bhawan, New Delhi.

The discussion was held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary and State In-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt and Organization General Secretary Ajaey Kumar were also present on this occasion.

Uttarakhand's municipal elections are just around the corner, with the exact dates yet to be finalized. The BJP is looking to capitalize on its recent by-poll victory in Kedarnath, intensifying its campaign efforts across various municipalities.

According to government sources, Uttarakhand has a total of 45 municipalities and 46 municipal councils. The municipal elections are expected to take place later this month or in January 2025.

Meanwhile, the path for municipal elections in Uttarakhand has been cleared following Raj Bhawan's approval of the ordinance related to OBC reservation in municipalities. This approval paves the way for implementing OBC reservations based on the report of a single-member dedicated commission.

The elections will cover 11 Municipal Corporations, 41 Municipal Councils, and 50 Nagar Panchayats across Uttarakhand. With the BJP looking to build on its momentum, the stage is set for a thrilling electoral contest in the state.

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

