Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / CM Majhi slams Mamata for making hateful, negative comments on Odisha

CM Majhi slams Mamata for making hateful, negative comments on Odisha

Majhi also alleged that Banerjee was making "vindictive" comments "without giving justice to the victim of Kolkata hospital rape and murder case

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making "negative" and "hateful" comments on the coastal state.

Referring to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital, Majhi also alleged that Banerjee was making "vindictive" comments "without giving justice to the victim of the heinous crime".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected," Banerjee had said, addressing a TMC students' wing rally in Kolkata on Wednesday.

"Odisha is a peaceful state and its people are responsible...who has given you the authority to make negative, divisive and insensitive remarks on Odisha? The people of Odisha will not accept such a hateful, negative remark and insensitive attitude towards our state," Majhi said on X on Wednesday night.

He urged Banerjee to refrain from making such comments.

"Without giving justice to the victim of the heinous crime, the vindictive comments you are making are dangerous for the country. I urge you to refrain from making this kind of statement and remain calm, Majhi said on the microblogging site.

More From This Section

Under fire over Shivaji statue collapse, CM Shinde meets top officials

Himachal govt to implement Bulk Drug Park Project on its own, says CM Sukhu

Suresh Gopi files complaint against media, Cong MLA calls for action

Why Centre not shutting down Mahadev betting app: Bhupesh Baghel

UPS anti-employee scheme, will implement OPS after winning: Deepender Hooda

On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The incident triggered a country-wide protest, demanding justice for the deceased medic.

Mamata Banerjee, being a woman, has failed to protect women in her state. Instead of giving priority to the safety of women, today she is trying to divide the country. This effort will never be fulfilled, the people will give a befitting reply," Majhi added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE news: BJP to begin sit-in protests in West Bengal

Prez's disappointment over Kolkata rape shows Bengal's indifference: UP CM

Assam CM Himanta hits out at Mamata Banerjee over 'provocative' speech

Kolkata case news updates: 16 days have passed since CBI took over, where is justice, asks CM Mamata

TMC MP Abhishek demands stricter anti-rape laws, says will move Bill in LS

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeOdisha West Bengal

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story