Home / Politics / Himachal govt to implement Bulk Drug Park Project on its own, says CM Sukhu

Himachal govt to implement Bulk Drug Park Project on its own, says CM Sukhu

The project worth Rs 1,000 crore aims to set up a mega drug manufacturing facility spanning 570 hectares

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Sukhu also blamed the previous BJP government for allegedly failing to secure the interests of the state.
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 7:21 AM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government will implement the Bulk Drug Park Project on its own and provide land and electricity at subsidised rates to the investors, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

The project worth Rs 1,000 crore aims to set up a mega drug manufacturing facility spanning 570 hectares in the Haroli assembly segment of Una district.

Intervening during Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan's reply to a question by Congress's Kewal Singh Pathania on the Bulk Drug Park, Sukhu said the terms and conditions of the project would be revised after 10 years.

Water and electricity would be supplied at commercial rates and charges would be levied for waste, solid waste, and steam management, he added.

Sukhu also blamed the previous BJP government for allegedly failing to secure the interests of the state while signing memorandums of understanding for hydropower and other projects.

Agreements for Dhaulasidh, Luhri and Sunni hydropower projects were signed against the interests of the state, he alleged.

In his reply, Chauhan said the state government has decided to execute the project on its own by spending Rs 1,000 crore and it would be completed by March 31, 2026.

The state government will soon return the Rs 30 crore given by the Union government for this project, he added.

According to the terms and conditions, power would be supplied to the investors at Rs 3 per unit despite the government purchasing it at Rs 7 per unit, he said.

Work on the project has begun and Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned. The project is expected to attract investments worth Rs 50,000 crore and give employment to 20,000 people, he said.

The project would be implemented by the State Implementing Agency under the Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited, the minister said.


First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

