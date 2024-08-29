Why Centre not shutting down Mahadev betting app: Bhupesh Baghel

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned the new government of Chhattisgarh regarding several cases including the investigation into the Mahadev Betting App case. "They (state govt) handed over so many cases to CBI, what were the results? It has been 9 months since the new govt came...now this case, first Police were probing it, then ED entered, Lok Sabha elections were taking place, and we were insulted to the core. Now it has been handed over to CBI. My opinion is that only the central govt can shut Mahadev Betting (App), why are they not doing it?...if they shut it, no scam will take place," Baghel told ANI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier in the week, the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government handed over the investigation of the Mahadev betting app case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Bharat Chaudhary in connection with the Rs 15,000-crore Mahadev betting app scam.

Notably, the Chhattisgarh Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) has named Baghel in its first information report (FIR) lodged in connection with the Mahadev Online Book-linked money laundering case.

According to sources, the FIR was filed based on a probe report submitted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

In November last year, the ED had also conducted searches against the money laundering networks linked with the alleged Mahadev Book Online Betting App, which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 5.39 crore and a bank balance of Rs 15.59 crore.

ED is investigating a case against "Mahadev Online Book", which is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of Benami bank accounts.