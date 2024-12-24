Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / CM Nitish Kumar launches projects worth Rs 200 cr in East Champaran

CM Nitish Kumar launches projects worth Rs 200 cr in East Champaran

Kumar also handed over the management of a pond constructed under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali scheme to JEEViKA Didis' (women associated with self-help groups under the JEEViKA project)

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
The CM also distributed a symbolic cheque of Rs 1.20 lakh to beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Motihari (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a host of developmental projects worth Rs 201.12 crore in East Champaran district.

Kumar, during the second day of his Pragati Yatra', visited Sundarpur village under the Kesaria assembly seat and virtually laid the foundation stones for the schemes.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), He inaugurated the newly constructed building of a government school in Sundarpur.

Kumar also handed over the management of a pond constructed under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali scheme to JEEViKA Didis' (women associated with self-help groups under the JEEViKA project).

He distributed symbolic cheques of financial assistance of Rs 3.35 crore to 1,26,354 JEEViKA Didis'.

The chief minister directed officials concerned for immediate construction of two bridges over the Dhanauti river in Majuraha and Budhi Gandak in Ibrahimpur area, respectively, in the district.

Also Read

President appoints new Guvs for Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur

Nitish's manoeuvering alters Bihar's political scene ahead of 2025 polls

NDA to contest 2025 Bihar polls under Nitish, PM Modi: Deputy CM Choudhary

Bihar receives record Rs 1.81 trillion investment proposals, says minister

Bengal, Bihar most impacted by arsenic contamination: Centre to NGT

Besides, he asked officials of the Tourism Department to look at development of the old Sameshwarnath Temple in Areraj area.

The state government is also committed to provide land required for expansion of Raxaul airport in the district, the statement said.

Kumar then visited stalls set up by the state's Rural Development Department in the area and inspected the work done under the Swachh Gaon-Samriddh Bihar Yojana.

The CM also distributed a symbolic cheque of Rs 1.20 lakh to beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Power Star' to BJP's 'Nayab Hira': Five breakthrough politicians of 2024

Himachal to resolve pending cases of employment on compassionate ground: CM

UP CM Adityanath accuses Congress of insulting Ambedkar since Nehru days

Maha farmers to drive second green revolution with green energy: Fadnavis

Transfer of Rs 1,500 aid under Ladki Bahin scheme resumes in Maharashtra

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharChamparan satyagrahainfrastructure projectsNDAJDUBJP

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story