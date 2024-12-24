UP CM Adityanath accuses Congress of insulting Ambedkar since Nehru days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress as he accused the party of repeatedly disrespecting 'the architect of India's Constitution' B R Ambedkar during his lifetime and undermining his legacy after his death.

Adityanath also claimed that India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was against Ambedkar's inclusion in the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.

He made the remarks in a press conference at his official residence 5 Kalidas Marg, amid ongoing controversy triggered since Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha last week.

Flanked by ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Asim Arun, Adityanath highlighted the press conference's purpose as an effort to expose what he described as the unethical and unconstitutional conduct of Congress and other opposition parties against Ambedkar.

"Dr B R Ambedkar played a monumental role during India's freedom movement, the drafting of the Constitution and the early years of independent India. Despite facing numerous social hurdles, he earned the highest degrees in law, finance and economics.

"His contributions to the nation remain unparalleled. Every Indian holds deep respect and reverence for him," the chief minister said.

Adityanath contrasted the BJP's reverence for Ambedkar with the Congress' history of disrespect. He detailed the BJP's efforts to honour Ambedkar's memory, including creating memorials at significant locations tied to his life, such as in Mhow, Nagpur, Mumbai and in London where Ambedkar studied.

"Under the BJP leadership, whether it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government or Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, every effort has been made to respect Ambedkar's ideals. In contrast, the Congress has a long record of insulting him and marginalising his contributions," he asserted.

The chief minister cited instances of the Congress' alleged apathy, including its initial reluctance to include Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly and the Drafting Committee. He credited Mahatma Gandhi's intervention for ensuring Ambedkar's position.

"During the UPA regime, the Congress displayed its malice when a textbook portrayed a derogatory cartoon of Ambedkar being prodded by Pt Nehru. It was only after widespread protests that the book was withdrawn and the then HRD Minister, Kapil Sibal, had to apologise," Adityanath stated.

He also accused the Congress of working to defeat Ambedkar in elections, including the 1952 general elections from Mumbai North and the 1954 byelections.

"Even Pt Nehru campaigned against Ambedkar to ensure his defeat. The Congress consistently worked to keep him out of Parliament and to silence the voice of Dalits and marginalised communities," the chief minister claimed.

Adityanath also criticised the Congress for refusing to bestow national honours upon Ambedkar during his lifetime.

"It was only during a government with BJP support that Ambedkar was finally awarded the Bharat Ratna," he said.

Adityanath further highlighted the BJP's efforts under Modi's leadership to fulfil Ambedkar's vision through initiatives benefiting Dalits and marginalised communities.

He reiterated the BJP's dedication to preserving Ambedkar's legacy and ideals while accusing the Congress of continued disrespect and divisive politics.