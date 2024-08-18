Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CM Siddaramaiah convenes CLP meet as guv gives nod to prosecute him

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, the meeting will be held in Vidhana Souda conference Hall

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 2:48 PM IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on August 22 in the wake of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting permission to prosecute him in the alleged site allotment scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, the meeting will be held in Vidhana Souda conference Hall.

The meeting is related to the MUDA developments. The chief minister will brief the Congress legislators about the facts of the case and will chalk out a strategy to fight the case legally and politically, a source in the CM House told PTI.

Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah, acting on complaints by three private individuals.

In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value compared to the location of her land, which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

MUDA had allotted 14 sites to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3 acres, 16 gunts of her land, where the Mysore Urban Development Authority developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

BJP leaders have claimed that the MUDA 'scam' is of a magnitude of Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The Congress government on July 14 constituted a single-member inquiry commission under former High Court Judge Justice P N Desai to probe the alleged scam.

The chief minister has denied any wrongdoing.


First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

