Home / Politics / Cong criticises govt for conferring 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press

Cong criticises govt for conferring 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press

Congress criticised the government for conferring Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 to Gita Press saying that the decision is a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse

IANS New Delhi
Cong criticises govt for conferring 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress criticised the government for conferring Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 to Gita Press saying that the decision is a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse.

"The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious & social agenda. The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet criticising the government.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in recognition of its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods," according to an official statement.

The jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize, as per the statement issued by the Ministry of Culture.

Established in 1923, Gita Press is one of the world's largest publishers, having published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Gita Press for winning the prize and commended their contribution in the field.

"I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people. Gita Press," PM Modi had tweeted on Sunday.

--IANS

aks/kvd

Also Read

Savarkar theme park, museum to come up in Nashik: Maha Minister Lodha

iQOO Neo 7 5G review: Ticks right boxes for performance-centric smartphone

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul

PM Modi, ministers pay tributes to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary

All states in country should implement Uniform Civil Code: U'khand CM Dhami

When will self-styled 'Vishwaguru' listen to 'Manipur Ki Baat': Congress

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Manjhi to decide his next plan in today's national executive committee meet

DMK cannot be cowed down by raids and arrests, Udayanidhi Stalin to BJP

Topics :CongressPolitics

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story