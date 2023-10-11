Home / Politics / Cong demands probe into 'backdoor appointments' in KILA, seeks resignation

Cong demands probe into 'backdoor appointments' in KILA, seeks resignation

The Congress' criticism comes amidst reports by a section of the media that Sivankutty allegedly intervened for the regularisation of a woman DYFI leader working in KILA

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
The opposition Congress on Wednesday levelled corruption charges against Labour Minister V Sivankutty over appointments made in the state-run Kerala Institute of Labour Administration and urged the state government to order a probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment.

The Congress accused the minister of appointing party cadre in various posts in KILA violating a 2019 cabinet decision that no appointment should be made there without prior permission.

The government should immediately dismiss all those who have been appointed through "backdoor channels," Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said.

The Congress' criticism comes amidst reports by a section of the media that Sivankutty allegedly intervened for the regularisation of a woman DYFI leader working in KILA.

"The minister who has committed a violation of oath is not entitled to continue in office, even for a moment. If there is a little bit of political decency and dignity left, Sivankutty should resign himself and face the probe," he said in a statement.

The LoP further charged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was governing the state not just for the three and a half crore people, but for his partymen.

Further alleging that backdoor appointments are taking place in all wings and institutions, Satheesan said the induction of SFI and DYFI leaders and their cronies in state-run institutions, keeping qualified people in the dark, is a challenge to the youth and public in the state.

With the mass recruitment of party men in the KILA, the salary expenditure rose from Rs 39 lakh to Rs 64 lakh there, the Congress leader added.

He also urged CM Vijayan to respond to the matter as Minister Sivankutty allegedly sabotaged a cabinet decision.

Neither the government nor the minister have reacted to the allegations.

Topics :CongressKeralacorruption

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

