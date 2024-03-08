Cong leader Rahul resumes 'Nyay Yatra', heads towards Gujarat's Panchmahal

On the second day of the Gujarat leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday resumed his journey from Dahod town and headed towards Godhra in adjoining Panchmahal district where he will address people.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra entered the state from Rajasthan on Thursday. After addressing people at Jhalod town of Dahod District, he stayed overnight at a village in the area.

On Friday morning, Gandhi visited Kamboi Dham near Jhalod to pay his respects to tribal icon Govind Guru.

Later, when the yatra resumed from Dahod town on Friday morning, Congress workers and locals greeted him on the route. Tribals also gathered at a traffic roundabout and performed their traditional dance to greet the opposition leader, who reciprocated by waving back to them while sitting in an open-roof SUV.

He also cut a large cake which was presented to him by women Congress workers on the occasion of International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year.

Gandhi is scheduled to address people at Godhra before travelling to Halol town. He will spend the night at Jambughoda village of Panchmahal district.