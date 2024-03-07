Valley breathing freely and tourism flourishing: PM Modi in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was “breathing freely” after the abrogation of Article 370 and pledged accelerated progress over the next five years.

“Modi will not leave any stone unturned to repay this debt of affection. This is Modi sanz (Kashmiri word) guarantee,” he said addressing a massive rally at Srinagar’s Bakshi stadium, the first by a prime minister.

This was Modi’s first visit to Kashmir since the Centre abrogated the special status given to the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — on August 5, 2019.

Modi dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore in the state.

He urged the tourists visiting Kashmir to spend at least five to 10 per cent of their tour packages on shopping which will generate livelihood and job opportunities for the locals.

“You cannot come, see and go back. You should spend 5 to 10 per cent on shopping. I have also purchased from here,” he said. Encouraging tourists to contribute to the local economy through shopping, he also called upon NRIs to participate in the ‘Chalo India’ initiative.

“Jammu and Kashmir is not just a region but India’s head. A head held high is the symbol of development and honour. That is why a developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority of a developed India,” he said.

Modi referred to the successful hosting of the G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir which, he said, boosted tourist arrivals in the Union territory with more than two crore tourists visiting in 2023.

“In 2023 alone, Jammu and Kashmir welcomed over two crore tourists, surpassing previous records. Over the past 10 years, the Amarnath Yatra has witnessed the highest number of pilgrims participating, and Vaishno Devi also recorded a significant increase in devotee footfall.” Highlighting the surge in foreign tourist arrivals and the growing attraction among celebrities and international guests, the Prime Minister said now “even prominent celebrities and foreign guests visit the valleys of Jammu and Kashmir to explore and create videos and reels”. With his engagement with newly recruited government employees and beneficiaries of central schemes, the Prime Minister underscored his commitment to inclusive development. Speaking on the transformation of J&K Bank, the prime minister said it has posted a profit of Rs 1700 crore from being on the verge of collapse.

“The mismanagement of the past and nexus of dynastic politics and corruption had almost led to poor people's money sinking. The Anti Corruption Bureau is still investigating thousands of illegal appointments,” he said, adding in the last five years, the recruitment has been transparent.

"Yeh aapka paisa tha aur Modi chowkidar bun ke baitha hai (This is your money which some vested interests wanted to swindle but I am standing here to guard it)," he said.

"When there is an honest government, the intention is for the welfare of the people, then the people can be brought out of every difficulty," he added.