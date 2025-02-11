Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Cong MP moves adjournment motion over safety of women passengers in trains

Cong MP moves adjournment motion over safety of women passengers in trains

He cited a recent incident where a pregnant woman was allegedly thrown out of the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train after resisting an rape attempt

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP
Manickam Tagore also mentioned that this is not an isolated incident as there have been numerous cases of harassment, molestation, and even rape of women passengers in trains across the country | File image
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of safety of women passengers in trains.

He cited a recent incident where a pregnant woman was allegedly thrown out of the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train after resisting an rape attempt.

In his notice, Tagore said, "That this House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely, the growing concern over the safety of women passengers in trains, as evidenced by the recent horrific incident of a pregnant woman being thrown out of the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train after resisting an attempted rape, and to request the Railway Minister to take immediate and effective measures to ensure the safety and security of all passengers, particularly women, during their journey by train."

He asserted that the recent incident on the Coimbatore- Tirupati Intercity Express train is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of women passengers in trains. "The fact that the accused was a habitual offender and had been involved in similar cases in the past highlights the laxity of the railway authorities in ensuring the safety of passengers," the Congress MP said.

Manickam Tagore also mentioned that this is not an isolated incident as there have been numerous cases of harassment, molestation, and even rape of women passengers in trains across the country.

"Therefore, I request the Railway Minister to take immediate and effective measures to ensure the safety and security of all passengers, particularly women, during their journey by train. This includes increasing the number of women police personnel and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in trains, installing CCTV cameras in all coaches, and providing emergency response systems for passengers to report any incidents of harassment or molestation," he demanded.

Notably, the budget session of parliament commenced on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP chief Nadda slams Opposition over deportation row of Indians from US

Will comment after meeting: J&K CM on INDIA bloc's unity after Delhi polls

Punjab govt can fall anytime, Kejriwal will never win again: Brij Bhushan

Need to convey message delicately: Tharoor on US' treatment of deportees

We ensured Centre sends relief funds: Priyanka Gandhi on Wayanad landslide

Topics :Budget sessionCongresswomen safety

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story