Cong's Chidambaram calls INDIA bloc 'frayed'; BJP mocks 'picnic alliance'

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday raised concerns about the stability and future of the opposition INDIA bloc, prompting a swift and scathing response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at the launch of the book ‘Contesting Democratic Deficit’ by Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav in New Delhi, Chidambaram openly questioned if the INDIA bloc – a coalition of opposition parties formed to counter the BJP – remained united. “The future [of the INDIA bloc] is not so bright, as Mritunjay Singh Yadav said. He seems to feel that the alliance is still intact, but I am not sure. It is only Salman (Khurshid) who can answer because he was part of the negotiating team for the INDIA bloc. If the alliance is totally intact, I will be very happy. But it seems that it is frayed,” Chidambaram said.

He said there was still time to bring the alliance together and that events could still unfold to restore its unity. However, he stressed the formidable challenge posed by the BJP, describing it as “so formidably organised” that the INDIA bloc would need to respond on all fronts if it hoped to compete effectively.

Chidambaram further added, “In my experience and my reading of history, there has been no political party so formidably organised as the BJP. It’s not just another political party.”

BJP responds to P Chidambaram’s remarks

ALSO READ: Himanta accuses Congress of spreading propaganda on IMF bailout to Pakistan Responding to Chidambaram’s remarks, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said, “Chidambaram ji has admitted that this ghamandiya (arrogant) alliance has no basis, no future. We have said time and again that this INDI alliance is a picnic alliance which keeps travelling from place to place seeking to hatch a conspiracy against the BJP”.

BJP leader Amit Malviya pointed out that Chidambaram used the word “formidable” six times in a short speech to describe the BJP and its election machinery. In a post on X, Malviya said, “P Chidambaram used the word “formidable” six times to describe the BJP and its election machinery in a speech that lasted less than three minutes. The successive defeats have left the Congress scarred, much like Pakistan after its bases were destroyed by the Indian Air Force.”

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also labeled the INDIA bloc a “tukde-tukde alliance,” arguing that the coalition was formed out of convenience rather than commitment, and that the public had already rejected it.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP’s Kerala unit chief, described the bloc as a “motley collection” united only by “love for corruption”.

In a post on X, he said, The @BJP4India is a formidable party bcoz it believes in strong values/principles of IndiaFirst and cares for all Indians - and so has the support of most Indians, INDI alliance is a motley collection of parties - brought together by only their love for corruption & exploitation and fear/hatred of @narendramodi ji.”

