Congress alleges irregularities in Odisha's 2024 Assembly, LS polls

The opposition Congress in Odisha on Saturday alleged that irregularities had taken place in the state during the simultaneous elections to the assembly and Lok Sabha last year.

Addressing a press conference, state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das claimed that about 4.2 million votes were cast in the state between 5 pm and 9 pm on the day of the polling.

"How come such a huge number of voters came to the polling stations in the evening?" he questioned.

Das also raised questions on the BJD not winning a single Lok Sabha seat in the state.

"The BJD won 51 assembly seats, but was unable to win a single Lok Sabha constituency. The BJD won four or five assembly seats in some Lok Sabha constituencies, but its candidates could not become MPs. How did it happen?" he asked.