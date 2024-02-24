Congress can't think beyond parivarvaad and appeasement, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress saying the grand old party cannot think beyond parivarvaad' (nepotism), corruption and appeasement and the country's development was never on its agenda.

After Independence, the Congress ruled the country for a long time but its focus was only on forming the government and not building the future of the country, said Modi while virtually addressing the Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh' programme.

He dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of 10 development projects worth over Rs 34,400 crore on the occasion and said when India becomes the world's third-largest economy in the next five years, Chhattisgarh will reach new heights of development.

..those who ruled the country for a long time after Independence, their thinking was not big and they kept on taking decisions keeping in mind (their) political interests. Congress was elected to power again and again but forgot to build the future of the country," the PM said.

Their (Congress) thought was only to form a government while taking the country forward was never on their agenda, he said.

Today too the Congress' dasha and disha' (condition and direction) are the same as earlier. The Congress cannot think beyond parivarvaad, corruption and appeasement, he said.

PM Modi said those who are only busy making the future of their sons and daughters can never think about "your sons and daughters



But for Modi, you all are Modi's family. Your dreams are Modi's resolution. That is why today I am talking about developed India and developed Chhattisgarh, he added.

A developed Chhattisgarh can be built with the empowerment of the poor, youth and women, he said.

The previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh had stalled the construction of houses for the poor but the new BJP government has expedited it, the PM said.

Referring to himself as the servant of the people, Modi said he had given 1.4 billion Indians a guarantee of his commitment and hard work.

Strong action was being taken against those who had looted the poor and the money recovered is being utilised for the betterment of citizens, he said.

Modi spoke about his government's welfare schemes under which people are getting free rations, medical treatment, affordable medicines, housing, piped water, gas connection and toilets.

"Ten years ago, Modi had given the guarantee that we will create an India as per the dreams of our ancestors. Today, look all around, a new India is being built just like the dreams that our ancestors had seen. Did anyone think 10 years ago that digital payments could be done even in villages? Had anyone ever thought that a son who had gone to work outside would be able to send money to his family in the village? Today it has become possible," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi referred to the statement by then PM Rajiv Gandhi about just 15 paise of every rupee being spent for development reaching the rightful beneficiary.

If the same situation prevailed today, one can imagine what would have happened to the nation, the PM said.

"In the last 10 years, the Centre transferred more than Rs 34 trillion into the bank accounts of citizens through Direct Benefit Transfer. Had the Congress been in power and had the 15 paise tradition continued, then Rs 29 trillion out of this Rs 34 trillion would have been embezzled by middlemen," he said.

Throwing light on initiatives to create health and education facilities as well as infrastructure like roads and rail lines, the PM said development starts and employment opportunities get created once corruption comes to an end.

Referring to the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity scheme, which currently covers one crore households, Modi said his government strives to cut down electricity bills of consumers to zero.

The government will provide financial aid directly into bank accounts for setting up rooftop solar panels where 300 units will be made free and excess electricity produced will be bought back by the government, thereby creating additional income for citizens, he pointed out.

The government was transforming the "annadata" (food producer) into "urjadata" (power producer) by assisting farmers to set up small-scale solar plants on barren farmlands, Modi said.

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh, which took over in December last year, has begun fulfilling "guarantees" (poll promises), Modi added.

The BJP unseated the Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls, winning 54 seats in the 90-member House.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and senior BJP leaders were present at the main event held in the Indoor Stadium Budha Talab in Raipur.