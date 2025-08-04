Home / Politics / Congress, 'China guru' Rahul Gandhi hate Indian armed forces: BJP

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings against Gandhi before a Lucknow court over his remarks about the Army during his December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Another BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said on X that the Supreme Court's poser to Gandhi about his claim exposed him. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
After the Supreme Court rapped Rahul Gandhi over his alleged derogatory remarks about the Army, the BJP on Monday claimed that the "China guru" and his party hate Indian armed forces and that he is being remote controlled by foreign forces.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings against Gandhi before a Lucknow court over his remarks about the Army during his December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. The court, however, censured the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying if he is a true Indian, he would not say such a thing.

Reacting to the development, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X, "The Supreme Court has once again reprimanded 'China Guru' Rahul Gandhi for making irresponsible statements concerning India's national security and territorial integrity." 

  "Imagine, a leader of the opposition being repeatedly rebuked for speaking such recklessly," he said.

Malviya also took on the Congress leader over his recent "dead" economy remark, calling it "a diplomatic disaster on multiple fronts".

"His recent 'dead economy' jibe is just the latest in a long series. In doing so, he implicitly admitted that Russia, a long-standing ally, is struggling, while bizarrely endorsing a hostile state like Pakistan as having a robust economy," he said. 

Echoing US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Indian economy, Gandhi said on August 1 that everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman know that the country's economy is "dead".

Referring to Gandhi's remarks on the surgical strike and Operation Sindoor, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Congress leader and his party "hate" Indian armed forces.

"Sena ka Apman Congress ki pehchan (Insulting the Congress is the hallmark of the Congress)," he said in a post on X.

"Rahul and Congress hate Indian Armed Forces," he charged, adding, "Today SC has slammed him."  Another BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said on X that the Supreme Court's poser to Gandhi about his claim exposed him.

He said, "Supreme Court asks Rahul Gandhi - 'How did you know that China had occupied land?'"  This question by the Supreme Court has not only "exposed" Gandhi, but further got the attention back on the "secret MoU that Gandhi-Vadra family had with China", he said.

"Rahul is working under the remote control of foreign forces," Bhandari charged. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressBJP

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

