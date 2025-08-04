Monday, August 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Congress postpones protest against alleged electoral fraud to August 8

Congress postpones protest against alleged electoral fraud to August 8

'The programme (protest) will now remain as it is, but will remain deferred to August 8,' Surjewala, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, said

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Soren will be cremated on Tuesday and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will attend the last rites. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday announced deferring its August 5 protest over alleged electoral fraud August 8 in light of the death of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. Top party leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to lead the agitation here on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said Soren will be cremated on Tuesday and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will attend the last rites. 

"The programme (protest) will now remain as it is, but will remain deferred to August 8," Surjewala, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, said.

 

The Congress party had initially announced the protest in Bengaluru for Tuesday against what it calls large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura constituency in the 2023 Assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

India's tea production dips 9 % to 133.5 million kg in June: Tea board data

Supreme Court, SC

NCPCR plea over shifting of madrasa students can go before HC: SC

air india plane

Air India flight undergoes immediate cleaning after mid-air cockroach scare

Supreme Court, SC

Plea against MNS, Raj Thackeray: SC asks petitioner to move Bombay HC

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to stay HC order restraining DMK from using OTP verification

Topics : Rahul Gandhi D K Shivakumar Indian National Congress Congress mallikarjun kharge Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon