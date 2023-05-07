Home / Politics / Congress dividing people while BJP seeking votes for development: Pramod

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party securing a complete majority in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party securing a complete majority in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

He was holding a roadshow in Karnataka's Belagavi during the last leg of campaigning.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "There has been tremendous infrastructural development in Karnataka under this double-engine government. The people have to bring the double-engine government back and make the lotus bloom".

"Congress is dividing people in the name of caste and religion but we are asking people to vote for us in the lines of development and people will vote for us," he added.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Notably, Karnataka is the only State in the South where BJP is in power.

Campaigning for the assembly elections in Karnataka is at its peak with multiple rallies, public meetings and interactions across the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday. He also held public meetings at Nanjangud in Mysuru and Shivamogga.

The 224-seat Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

Topics :Pramod SawantKarnataka electionsKarnataka Assembly electionsCongressBJP

First Published: May 07 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

