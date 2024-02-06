Home / Politics / Congress flays PM Modi for 'vicious' attack on Nehru during LS address

Congress flays PM Modi for 'vicious' attack on Nehru during LS address

"The Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Lok Sabha yesterday and undoubtedly will stage a repeat performance in the Rajya Sabha today," he said in a post on X

"He suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which makes him attack Nehru not politically, but personally in a vicious manner," Ramesh charged | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 12:00 PM IST
The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of suffering from deep insecurities and complexes, saying this makes him "viciously" attack Jawaharlal Nehru.

A day after Modi attacked former prime ministers Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said BJP veterans Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Kishan Advani never did this, but PM Modi by doing so is "demeaning" the high office he holds.

"The Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Lok Sabha yesterday and undoubtedly will stage a repeat performance in the Rajya Sabha today," he said in a post on X.

"He suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which makes him attack Nehru not politically, but personally in a vicious manner," Ramesh charged.

"Vajpayee and Advani never did this. But Mr. Modi being who he is, thinks he is being clever but actually demeans the office he holds. Megalomania and Nehruphobia are a toxic mix that is leading to the Murder Of Democracy in India," the Congress leader also said.

He said the people of India, especially the youth, have decided that "this will be Mr. Modi's last speech in Lok Sabha as Prime Minister".

"Das Saal Anyay Kaal will soon come to an end," Ramesh said.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

