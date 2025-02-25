Congress govt's mishandling dried up coffers: BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai on Monday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka of "mishandling" financial guarantees, claiming that the state has "dried up the coffers (financial accounts)."

Bommai stated that a substantial loan burden has emerged as a result of the state's drying up of financial accounts, with the Congress government in Karnataka borrowing more than Rs 1 trillion and an additional Rs 15,000 crore.

"The guarantees of Karnataka and the mishandling by the state government, which is the Congress government, has dried up the coffers. So, a huge loan component has been created. Last year, the state government borrowed more than Rs 1 lakh crores in the budget. And over and above budget, they have borrowed Rs 15,000 crores," Bommai told ANI.

He further alleged that the power department was forced to collect advance payments from the people as the government could not provide funds. Bommai also claimed that the state was suffering from rising prices due to what he referred to as the Congress government's "bankruptcy."

"The power department is trying to collect advances from the people because they are not getting the guaranteed money from the government every month. Once again, there is a huge burden. Already, there is an increase in the tax of Rs 30,000 crore from the budget...Therefore, Karnataka is suffering from a high price rise from this government and additional duties because of the bankruptcy of this government," Bommai added.

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiahhit back at BJP leaders who had criticized the state's economy under his leadership. Siddaramaiah asserted that he was working hard to restore the state's economy after what he described as the "mismanagement" of the previous BJP government.

"The reality is that during the BJP's rule, the state's economy was pushed to the brink of collapse," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.