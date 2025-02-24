Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Bihar will never forgive leaders of 'Jungle Raj' who mocked Maha Kumbh: PM

Bihar will never forgive leaders of 'Jungle Raj' who mocked Maha Kumbh: PM

Addressing a rally here, Modi said, "Leaders of Jungle Raj ridiculed the Maha Kumbh Mela and Hindu religion...People of Bihar will never forgive them"

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi made the remark without naming Prasad, who recently sparked a controversy after he called the Maha Kumbh "faaltu" (meaningless). | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Bhagalpur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In an apparent dig at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's recent Maha Kumbh jibe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people of Bihar will never forgive "leaders of Jungle Raj" who mocked and ridiculed Hindu religion.

Addressing a rally here, Modi said, "Leaders of Jungle Raj ridiculed the Maha Kumbh Mela and Hindu religion...People of Bihar will never forgive them." 

  Modi made the remark without naming Prasad, who recently sparked a controversy after he called the Maha Kumbh "faaltu" (meaningless).

Addressing the gathering after transferring the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme here, the PM emphasised the NDA government's commitment to welfare of farmers and Bihar's development.

He also credited the NDA government for ensuring that farmers receive urea at subsidised rates, stating that without the current administration, farmers would not have access to such benefits.

The PM noted that milk production in the country has substantially increased due to the efforts of the NDA government, strengthening the dairy sector.

Also Read

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: NZ to keep pressure mounting on BAN

Blast at Russian consulate in Marseille on 3rd anniversary of Ukraine war

Pope Francis wakes up on 10th day of hospitalisation, remains critical

Social security remains a fundamental pillar of social justice: Mandaviya

MP investors' summit: NTPC, Dabur, Reliance & others pledge investments

Additionally, he announced the formation of a makhana (fox nut) board, which will specifically benefit farmers in Bihar.

On the infrastructure front, the PM said the central government will allocate Rs 1,100 crore for construction of four new bridges in the state, aiming to enhance connectivity and support economic growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CAG reports must be tabled in Parliament: Cong's Pawan Khera slams govt

Why hasn't Bihar been given Special Category Status as promised: Cong to PM

Cong slams BJP after FinMin says USAID projects not linked to voter turnout

'No shortage of money but lack of intentions': Atishi slams Delhi govt

Bihar at the bottom: Tejashwi slams PM's visit, accuses govt of betrayal

Topics :Narendra ModiLalu Prasad Yadavjungle raj

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story