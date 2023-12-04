Home / Politics / Congress' greed, lust of power led to defeat in Assembly elections: Vijayan

Congress' greed, lust of power led to defeat in Assembly elections: Vijayan

"If everyone was together, the result would have been an entirely different one," the Kerala CM said at a press briefing here

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Press Trust of India Thrissur (Kerala)

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a strong criticism of the Congress, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the grand old party's "greed and lust for power" were the reasons for its defeat in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Vijayan said that the Congress thought it was competent to win against the BJP on its own and therefore, did not join forces with the other INDIA alliance parties in these states to present a united front against the saffron party.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Had they joined hands with the other parties, this would not have been the result. They were greedy and lusted for power. They wanted it all for themselves. That is what led to this situation in those states.

"If everyone was together, the result would have been an entirely different one," the Kerala CM said at a press briefing here.

Vijayan was responding to queries on what led to the resounding poll defeat of Congress in the three states, two of which -- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- were ruled by the grand old party.

He said that in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath's stand against joining forces with Samajwadi Party (SP), which had influence in some areas of that state, led to the defeat of the grand old party there.

Vijayan said that veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh had offered to share seats with the SP, but Nath was against the same and in such a situation, the party leadership ought to have intervened.

"They did not intervene even after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out in an explosive manner," he said.

In Rajasthan too, the same thing happened with the Congress declining to work together with other secular parties, including the CPI(M), there, he claimed.

This also led to CPI(M) losing two of the seats earlier held by it, albeit by small margins, he said.

"If they had joined forces with us, it would not have happened," the CM said.

On being asked whether the Left party needed the Congress to win, Vijayan said the issue was not whether CPI(M) needed the grand old party.

"The issue was to defeat the BJP. For that we all needed to be united," he said.

The Congress going at it alone in Chhattisgarh was also the reason for its loss there, he claimed.

Vijayan also said that Nath, during the poll campaign, made some allegedly non-secular statements which also contributed to the Congress' loss in Madhya Pradesh.

"He came to the forefront as a Hanuman sewak. The message it sent out was troublesome. What was the idea or intent of his statements?

"He himself led the way to becoming the B team of the BJP. The Congress leadership also did not do anything to rectify or prevent it. They tried to be a part of it," he alleged.

The Kerala CM had on Sunday also said that the poll outcome in the three Hindi heartland states was the result of the Congress going at it alone.

The CPI(M), a part of the INDIA alliance, had also alleged that "infighting" within the grand old party, "hunger for power" and some of its leader's working as "undercover agents of the BJP", all led to its loss in the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP had a day ago swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and inflicted a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland, in a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In some consolation for the Congress in the face of the saffron wave, after it lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest round of Assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of Kerala power contracts

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls medicos 'pillars' of public health sector

A 'coterie' in CM's office controlling police, not Pinarayi Vijayan: UDF

CPI(M) has become a Muslim party: Kerala BJP chief hits out at CM Vijayan

From Raje to Balaknath: Who are the top CM contenders for Rajasthan?

I think Adhir Ranjan leaked Ethics report on Mahua Moitra: Nishikant Dubey

'INDIA' to raise leak of ethics report before it is tabled in Parl: Report

As MPs, Union ministers win Assembly elections, how likely are by-polls?

Don't vent frustration of poll defeat inside Parliament: PM Modi to Oppn

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanCongressAssembly electionsKerala

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story