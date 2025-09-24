Home / Politics / Congress holds CWC in Patna to discuss Bihar elections, 'vote chori'

Congress holds CWC in Patna to discuss Bihar elections, 'vote chori'

The focus of the deliberations is likely to be on Bihar, the party's campaign strategy, future polls and ramping up the attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over vote chori

Congress, Congress flag
This is the first time in the post-Independence era that the Congress is holding a meeting of its top-decision making body in Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress' top brass met here on Wednesday, for the party's first working committee meeting in Bihar in the post-Independence era, to deliberate on the assembly polls strategy and ramp up its attack against the BJP over alleged "vote chori".

It is an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, with permanent and special invitees, the party's chief ministers, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders participating.

Sources said a couple of resolutions are expected to be passed at the crucial meeting, with an eye on the upcoming Bihar polls.

The CWC meeting began around 10:30 am at Sadaqat Ashram here. This is the first time in the post-Independence era that the Congress is holding a meeting of its top-decision making body in Bihar, according to party leaders.

Ahead of the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the party flag at the Congress' state headquarters here.

Top Congress leaders, including Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among others, participated in the meeting.

The focus of the deliberations is likely to be on Bihar, the party's campaign strategy, future polls and ramping up the attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over "vote chori" (vote theft), the sources said.

They said a strong message will be sent out by the CWC on the "vote chori" issue and against the Election Commission's (EC) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

The meeting comes amid seat-sharing talks between the Mahagathbandhan allies and just days after Gandhi's "Voter Adhikar Yatra" against "vote chori" and the SIR that has enthused the party's rank and file in the state.

The meeting also comes days after Gandhi held its second press conference on "vote chori".

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those who "destroyed democracy".

To buttress his allegation, he has cited data from a Karnataka Assembly constituency to claim that the votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted.

The EC has dubbed the allegations "incorrect and baseless".

The Assembly polls in the state are likely to be held in November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi links rising unemployment, corruption to 'vote theft'

Amaravati makes a 'quantum' leap to build and export computers in 2 years

Odisha speaker rejects Congress no-confidence motion against BJP govt

BJP calls Karnataka caste census 'divisive and unfortunate' move by Cong

Over 70% voter turnout marked in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council polls

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025CWC meetCongress

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story