Congress in Kerala demands probe by central agency into Kannur blast

The Congress in Kerala on Friday demanded a probe by a central agency into the recent blast in Kannur district that claimed one life and injured three others, alleging that the state police cannot be trusted to safeguard the evidence in the case.

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil, while talking to reporters in this district, said that a probe by a central agency was necessary to ensure that the police do not destroy the evidence in the case.

"Bomb making is a serious issue," he added.

Similar views were aired by P K Firos, the general secretary of the Muslim Youth League's Kerala State Committee.

Firos claimed that the police were hiding details about the case as well as the health condition of those injured in the blast.

Therefore, there is an apprehension that the police might not carry out a proper probe, he alleged.

A country-made bomb, while being made, had exploded on April 5 at Panur in Kannur and had stirred the political waters in the state which is heading to Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

It led to the BJP and the Congress accusing the ruling CPI(M) in the state of encouraging bomb making activities to disrupt the election process, an allegation stoutly denied by the Left party.

Both the BJP and Congress also claimed that the targets of the bombs were their respective candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha polls or party workers.

Several arrests have been made by the police in the case.

According to the police, many of the accused are CPI(M) workers or supporters and one of them is also a DYFI leader.

This has also been denied by the CPI(M), which said that those involved in bomb making had attacked party workers in the past and therefore, were sidelined from the Left organisation.