Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives notice in RS over Bihar shelter escape

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Monday gave Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the 13 minor girls who escaped from a Balika Griha in the Siwan district of Bihar.

The notice reads, "According to the information received, 13 minor girls escaped from a Balika Griha in Siwan district of Bihar on the night of 19.03.2025. It is being told that the girls took advantage of the darkness and escaped from the Balika Griha by scaling a 30-foot-high wall with sharp wires."

"This case not only reflects a serious lapse in security but also highlights wider issues related to women and child safety. Such incidents raise serious questions on the credibility of our law and order and child protection institutions," the notice further reads.

Earlier, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Renuka Chowdhury on Monday gave Adjournment Motion notices in Parliament demanding a discussion on the Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma who is facing a probe over cash allegedly recovered from his residence.

In their notice, they urged that the government must provide an explanation and assurances regarding the matter. "It is essential that this issue is thoroughly discussed and the truth be laid bare for the people of India," the notice further reads. This came after a fire at the residence of a Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma inadvertently led to the discovery of a large amount of cash.

The cash was found initially by fire tenders when a fire broke out in the judge's residence on March 14. While, the judge was not present at his house. Earlier, sanitation workers have said they found burnt pieces of currency notes near the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma is facing a probe over cash allegedly recovered from his residence.