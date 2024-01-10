Home / Politics / Congress not even eligible to be Opposition party: BJP chief Nadda

Congress not even eligible to be Opposition party: BJP chief Nadda

Nadda said, "They (Congress) were not capable of running a government. Now, they are not even eligible to be an opposition party."

Regarding the Congress' proposed Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the BJP chief suggested that the march should instead be called Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra
Press Trust of India Guwahati

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BJP national president JP Nadda criticised the Congress on Wednesday, stating that they are "not eligible" to even be the opposition party in the country due to their response to the recent Maldives controversy.

Addressing party workers during the executive meeting of Assam BJP, Nadda criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's reaction to the recent statement by three Maldivian ministers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nadda said, "They (Congress) were not capable of running a government. Now, they are not even eligible to be an opposition party."

On the recent spat on social media with Maldives, Kharge had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking everything personally.

Nadda also criticised opposition alliance INDIA, claiming that it was formed to protect the black money and the families of the leaders of the respective parties.

"All the leaders involved have CBI cases against them. It's an alliance formed for personal gains. It has no relation to India," he emphasised.

Regarding the Congress' proposed Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the BJP chief suggested that the march should instead be called Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra.

"They have committed all sorts of injustices and have done everything to divide India, but now they are organising a march for justice! White is white and black is black, and nobody can change that," he added.

Also Read

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Highlights: Indians' boycott will hit us hard, says ex-Maldives minister

Boycott Maldives trends on X, here are the celebrities who joined campaign

Maldives as tourist hub: Its history and what lies ahead for island nation

INDIA parties should speed up seat-sharing in favourable states: Omar

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

CM Shinde's fate sealed in Maha speaker's verdict on disqualification pleas

Seat-sharing talks with AAP likely to be held in Jan 12 meeting: Congress

Sena vs Sena: They have lost ground, says CM as he counters allegations

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaCongressBJPPolitics

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story