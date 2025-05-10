Congress seeks PM-led all-party meet, leaders recall Indira's leadership

With India and Pakistan reaching an understanding, the Congress on Saturday sought a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired all-party meeting to take political parties into confidence while its leaders recalled former prime minister Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 war.

The opposition party also demanded that the government call a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the past 18 days.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for -- the prime minister to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence."

There is also now a need, more than ever before, for a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the last 18 days, beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the way forward, and to demonstrate a collective resolve, he said.

The directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has announced.

The brief announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

The Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, meanwhile, shared on X photographs of Indira Gandhi with armed forces personnel during various points in time and said, "India misses Indira."

Also Read

Sharing a photograph of Indira Gandhi with personnel of the armed forces, the Congress said in a post, "Indira Gandhi COURAGE | CONVICTION | STRENGTH."

The party's Kerala unit said, "Remember the name -- Indira Gandhi."

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said, "Under the leadership of former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi ji, Pakistan was split into two despite a direct threat from the United States. The nation truly misses her decisive leadership today!"

Social media handles of the Congress' various state units also shared Indira Gandhi's photographs and recalled her leadership.