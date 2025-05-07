Operation Sindoor: Government calls for all-party meeting on May 8

The Centre has called an all-party meeting on Thursday, May 8, in the wake of ' Operation Sindoor ', in which the Indian armed forces targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In a post shared on X, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi (sic).”

ALSO READ: For sons, fathers, husbands: Pahalgam victims' kin laud Operation Sindoor The meeting will be convened to brief the leaders about the strikes that were carried out in the early hours of Wednesday. The coordinated strikes were in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, when a group of terrorists gunned down 26 civilians, including one Nepali citizen.

Opposition hails 'Operation Sindoor'

Earlier today, several opposition leaders hailed 'Operation Sindoor' and lauded the Indian Army for carrying out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructures. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took to X and wrote, "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also praised the military strikes and said, "India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces, who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK."

Govt briefing on Operation Sindoor ALSO READ: 'India exercised its right to respond to terror': Govt on Operation Sindoor Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a press briefing today and said that India exercised its "right to respond to terror" by conducting Operation Sindoor. Misri said the government found conclusive proof of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack and called out Islamabad’s continued inaction against terrorist networks operating from its territory. The sentiment was echoed by several other leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"A group called The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. This group is connected with Lashkar-e Taiba. Pakistan links have been established in this attack," he said.