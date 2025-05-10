Home / Politics / Omar Abdullah welcomes India-Pakistan understanding amid border tensions

Omar Abdullah welcomes India-Pakistan understanding amid border tensions

The chief minister said there has been lot of devastation caused by cross border shelling and attacks in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Tangdhar and other border areas

Omar Abdullah, Omar
Abdullah said the DGMO of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart and they agreed to establish understanding again in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the understanding between India and Pakistan saying it was better late than never.

"I welcome from the depths of my heart the announcement made by Government of India spokesperson about restoration of understanding between India and Pakistan," Abdullah told reporters at his residence.

"Better late than never but had this understanding come two or three days earlier, perhaps the bloodshed we saw and the precious lives we lost, would have been safe," he added.

Abdullah said the DGMO of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart and they agreed to establish understanding again in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

"It is now the duty of J-K government to provide relief and compensation to those who have suffered during this period. We have announced compensation for the loss of precious lives. Now we will have to compensate those who have been injured as well," he added.

The chief minister said there has been lot of devastation caused by cross border shelling and attacks in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Tangdhar and other border areas.

"Now we also hope that we can resume the Hajj flights as we were not able to send the pilgrims to Hajj due to closure of airport," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Operation Sindoor NewsJammu and KashmirOperation SindoorIndia-Pak conflictIndia-pak borderindia-pak tiesIndia-Pakistan conflictIndia-Pak

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

