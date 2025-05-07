Op Sindoor: Akhilesh Yadav lauds Indian military's cross brorder strikes

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday welcomed the Indian military's strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), stating that the fight against terrorism is a long one and that it must target the roots rather than the branches.

India launched Operation Sindoor as a strong response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 carried out by terror organisation The Resistance Front which killed 26 civilians, including a Nepalese citizen.

Talking to reporters at the party headquarters here, Yadav reiterated his party's support for decisive action against terrorism, recalling the SP's stand during the all-party meeting held in Delhi following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The Samajwadi Party had clearly stated in the all-party meeting that it stands firmly with the government on any action needed in this matter," Yadav said.

"When the root of terrorism is attacked, the branches will wither on their own. This is a long battle and we must remain ever vigilant about border security. There is no room for any lapse," he said.

He expressed full confidence in the Indian Armed Forces, saying, "We trust our Army and our security forces completely." Yadav emphasised that India must adopt a more assertive stance in the global fight against terrorism, noting, "The entire world is fighting terrorism. India must do so with even greater resolve." Commenting on the upcoming all-party meeting, he said SP's national principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav will represent the party and present its suggestions.

Taking aim at the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme, Yadav said, "Some people earlier claimed that modern wars would not require traditional armed forces, which led to the implementation of temporary schemes like Agniveer. Now those same people are reverting to conventional approaches. This contradiction needs to be addressed." He questioned the long-term viability of such policies and called for a more stable and strategic approach to national defence.