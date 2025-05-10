Home / Politics / India should take 1st step to de-escalate tensions with Pakistan: Mehbooba

India should take 1st step to de-escalate tensions with Pakistan: Mehbooba

Mufti's remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistani Army chief Asif Munir, and urged both parties to find ways to de-escalate

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti
Rather than relying on "inconsistent" international support, India should take the first step to de-escalate, Mehbooba said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said India should embrace its leadership role in the subcontinent and take the first step to de-escalate tensions with Pakistan, as it is a moment for the country to stand tall and demonstrate that its true strength lies in its soft power and commitment to peace.

Mufti's remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistani Army chief Asif Munir, and urged both parties to find ways to de-escalate.

"Even though US Vice-President J D Vance initially said that America wouldn't intervene beyond a certain point in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, in light of the worrying intensity of the situation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has now reached out to the Pakistani Army chief, urging de-escalation," Mufti said in a post on X.

Rather than relying on "inconsistent" international support, India should take the first step to de-escalate, she said.

India as the world's largest democracy and now as an emerging power/the most populous nation with a rapidly growing economy must not rely on inconsistent international support.

Instead, India should embrace its leadership role in the subcontinent and take the first step to de-escalate," Mufit said.

"The world is watching us. This is the moment for India to stand tall and demonstrate that its true strength lies in its soft power and commitment to peace, not in nukes," Mufti added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiJammu and KashmirPakistan India-Pak conflictOperation Sindoor

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

