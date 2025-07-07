Home / Politics / Congress slams govt assertion on India being among 'most equal' countries

Congress slams govt assertion on India being among 'most equal' countries

The attack came after an official release, citing World Bank data, said inequality in India has come down significantly between 2011-12 and 2022-23, making it the fourth-most equal country globally

Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government was not only 'negligent' in its analysis of the World Bank report, it was also outright 'intellectually dishonest'. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Monday termed as "fraudulent" and "intellectually dishonest" the government's assertion that India is among the world's most equal countries, and said the Modi government cannot simply wish away the stark reality of deepening inequalities by "doctoring data".

The opposition party's attack came after an official release, citing World Bank data, said inequality in India has come down significantly between 2011-12 and 2022-23, making it the fourth-most equal country globally.

The Congress demanded that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) must clarify as to the origins of this press release and retract it immediately. 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Aap chronology samajhiye. The World Bank released its Poverty and Equity Brief for India in April 2025. Immediately after, the Congress released a statement identifying the several warning signs that the World Bank had flashed for poverty and inequality in India - including warnings about government data underestimating inequality."  Three months after its release, on July 5, the Modi government's drumbeaters and cheerleaders in the "Press (mis)Information Bureau" issued a press release making the "staggeringly out-of-touch" claim that India is among the world's most equal societies, Ramesh said in a statement.

In a press statement issued on July 6, the Congress once again warned that the government's data interpretation was based on the limited availability and the uncertain quality of existing data, as well as to the selection of dated benchmarks to measure poverty, he said.

Now it emerges that the Modi government was not only "negligent" in its analysis of the World Bank report, it was also outright "intellectually dishonest", Ramesh said.

He claimed that to arrive at its conclusion, the Modi government deliberately chose to use two different benchmarks: consumption inequality in India and income inequality in other countries.

"A comparison between two entities requires us to use the same metric to judge them. This is not just a fundamental principle of economic analysis, but one of common sense" Ramesh said.

The choice to measure consumption inequality in India was also deliberate, he said.

Ramesh pointed out that consumption inequality is always less than income inequality since the rich save a large part of their income.

"When we compare India's income equality to that of the rest of the world, India performs extremely poorly: India is ranked 176 out of a total of 216 countries in 2019. In other words, India is not the 4th most equal society - it is actually the 40th most unequal society in the world," he claimed.

"Income inequality in India has grown, and worsened in the last few years under the Modi Raj," Ramesh said.

Wealth inequality in India is even higher than income inequality, reflecting the disproportionate gains of the elite in the last 11 years of cronyism, he said.

"Such fraudulent analysis, being published through the auspices of the PIB, reveals one of two things: a disturbing lack of talent in this government, or an equally disturbing lack of intellectual integrity. The PIB must clarify as to the origins of this press release and retract it immediately," Ramesh said.

"There has been a dangerous trend of such random ad-hoc statements and declarations coming from the Modi Government's officials," he claimed.

"In May 2025, we saw a similar flurry of incoherent and diverging statements from NITI Aayog officials on the size of the Indian economy. The political leadership's penchant for distortion and propaganda has clearly trickled down to officials as well," Ramesh said.

By "doctoring data", the Modi government cannot simply wish away the stark reality of what is staring us in the face - growing and deepening inequalities, driven by its mindsets and policies, he said.

In its release, the government attributed the reduction in inequality to various initiatives and schemes pursued during the last decade.

"...India's Gini Index stands at 25.5, making it the fourth most equal country in the world, after the Slovak Republic, Slovenia and Belarus," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC to hear pleas against EC decision to revise electoral rolls on July 10

Nadda, Rekha Gupta, Saini inaugurate 6 BJP offices in Delhi and Haryana

Premium

At 90, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's succession test begins

Premium

EC's voter verification drive stirs political pot ahead of Bihar polls

Ex-CJIs endorse constitutionality of simultaneous poll but flag issues

Topics :PIB Press ReleasesJairam RameshCongressBJPWorld Bank Poverty in IndiaModi govt

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story