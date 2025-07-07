Nadda, Rekha Gupta, Saini inaugurate 6 BJP offices in Delhi and Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday virtually inaugurated six new BJP district offices across Delhi and Haryana.
Speaking at the event, Haryana CM Saini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and expressed confidence in the party's prospects. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union HM Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, we are in power for the third time both at the Centre and in Haryana. I am happy that the coming time is ours. 2029 is of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Saini said.
He urged party workers to continue their efforts to strengthen the state. "We must not stop; we must not get tired. We have to ensure that developed Haryana contributes the most to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of a developed India," he added.
In Delhi, BJP district offices were inaugurated in Mehrauli, Najafgarh and Outer Delhi. In Haryana, offices opened in Kurukshetra, Jhajjar and Sirsa, named Geeta Kamal, Jhajjar Kamalam and Sarsai Kamal, respectively.
Later in the day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributed appointment letters to 1,400 newly recruited nurses in the capital.
"It is a matter of great joy that, after many years in the history of the Delhi government, appointment letters for permanent nursing staff have been distributed by the government. For years, due to a shortage of staff, Delhi's hospitals have been running in a disorganised manner. The government has made significant efforts within its tenure to fill these vacancies, and today, approximately 1,400 nurses have been given appointment letters," CM Gupta told reporters.
She also congratulated the health department and the Ministry of Health, adding, "Our effort is to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines, doctors, staff, or infrastructure in Delhi's hospitals. From the bottom of our hearts, we extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire health department, the Health Ministry, and the Health Minister. We request everyone to come together and serve the people of Delhi.
