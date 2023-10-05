Home / Politics / Congress to hold CWC meeting in Delhi on October 9 on ongoing situation

Congress to hold CWC meeting in Delhi on October 9 on ongoing situation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Congress' top decision making body CWC will meet on October 9 here to deliberate on the current political situation and further firm up the strategy for the upcoming round of state polls, sources said on Thursday.

The meeting comes just over three weeks after the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held in Hyderabad on September 16 to evolve a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the CWC will be meet on Monday at the AICC headquarters here to discuss the current political situation and to follow up on the decisions and discussions at the top decision-making body's meeting in Hyderabad.

The CWC has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees and 13 special invitees. These include 15 women and several new faces such as Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Gaurav Gogoi who are among the regular members.

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

