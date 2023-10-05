Home / Politics / Tax officials conduct searches on premises linked to DMK MP Jagathrakshakan

Tax officials conduct searches on premises linked to DMK MP Jagathrakshakan

Income Tax officials on Thursday held searches at multiple locations here linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan, which Chief Minister M K Stalin dubbed vindictive politics.

Press Trust of India Chennai
While police sources said the searches were held at many places, including some educational institutions, Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, said it is misuse of power.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
The Chief Minister said on X: "The Union BJP Government's vindictive politics knows no bounds!

Arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raiding DMK MP Jagathrakshakan's home are clear examples of their misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders.

This deliberate persecution of opposition leaders is an assault on democracy. The BJP conveniently forgets that the Supreme Court has just warned the ED to be transparent and fair. But it seems they are hell-bent on disregarding the rule of law and democracy.

The BJP is clearly afraid of the growing unity among opposition parties. It's time they stop their witch-hunt and focus on addressing the real issues. #StopPoliticalVendetta."

Jagathrakshakan represents Arakkonam in the Lok Sabha.

Topics :M K StalinIncome Tax departmentTamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

