Congress' 'ugly truth' exposed by its own leader, claims BJP's Nadda

Rahul Gandhi's remarks that "we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself" triggered a row on Wednesday, with BJP president J P Nadda claiming that the Congress' "ugly truth" has been exposed by its own leader.

Nadda alleged on X that it is not a secret that Gandhi and his ecosystem have close links with urban naxals and the deep state who want to "defame, demean and discredit" India.

He said Gandhi's repeated actions have also strengthened this belief.

Everything he has done or said has been in the direction of breaking India and dividing our society, Nadda said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Congress party's headquarters, Gandhi had said earlier said that the BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country.

He added, "We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself." Hitting back, Nadda said, "Hidden no more, Congress' ugly truth now stands exposed by their own leader".

"I 'compliment' Mr. Rahul Gandhi for saying clearly what the nation knows- that he is fighting the Indian state!" he said.

The BJP president charged that the Congress has a history of encouraging all those forces who want a weak India.

"Their greed for power meant compromising the nation's integrity and betraying the trust of the people," Nadda said, adding, people of India are wise, and they have decided they will always reject Rahul Gandhi and his rotten ideology.