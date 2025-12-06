Home / Politics / Constitution came under threat when Emergency was invoked: Sanjay Jha

Constitution came under threat when Emergency was invoked: Sanjay Jha

This came after Rahul Gandhi said that the "Constitution of every Indian is under threat" after paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Sanjay Kumar Jha
File image of JD (U)'s National Working President, Sanjay Jha | Photo: X@SanjayJhaBihar
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha on Saturday took a dig at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his "Constitution under threat" remarks, saying that the Constitution came under threat "just once, when Emergency was invoked" during the Congress rule.

Speaking to ANI, the JD(U) National Working President said, "He said the same even during 2024 elections. He was spreading lies. PM Modi has been the Prime Minister for 11 years now...Which Constitution came under threat? He came to Bihar for Yatra on SIR. Did even one complain come from Bihar when such a large election was done here. Spreading lies is his job...Constitution came under threat just once, when Emergency was invoked during Congress rule."

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "Ambedkar ji is an icon. He showed a path to the entire country, he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution...The Constitution of every Indian is under threat. We protect it, the citizens protect it."

Later, in a post on X, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his commitment to defending constitutional values.

"Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India," he wrote.

The 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas was commemorated by Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) on behalf of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, at Prerna sthal, Parliament House Campus, on December 06, 2025, near the statue of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Topics :Rahul GandhiSanjay JhaEmergency Indian constitution

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

