Kerala CM's office pressuring SIT to delay investigation: LoP Satheesan

The Congress-led UDF on Friday alleged that the Kerala Chief Minister's office was exerting pressure on the SIT against questioning a former Devaswom Minister in connection with the Sabarimala gold issue till the upcoming local body polls are over.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan contended that the Congress claims of an illicit CPI(M)-BJP relationship have been proved by the recent revelation that CPI (M) MP John Brittas acted as intermediary in the signing of the PM SHRI memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government earlier.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had recently remarked that Brittas had "mediated" the signing of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) MoU by the Kerala government.

Following criticism from the opposition on the issue, the ruling CPI(M) and Brittas had claimed that he was only fulfilling his duty as an MP from the state in the interests of Kerala. Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan alleged that there are several similar intermediaries who are helping CM Pinarayi Vijayan to build "bridges" with the BJP. Regarding the alleged irregularities in the gold plating of artefacts in Sabarimala, the opposition leader said that the CPI(M) has not taken any action against its leaders -- former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents N Vasu and A Padmakumar -- who are accused in the matter and are currently in jail.

He said that the CPI(M) was not taking any action against them as it was "scared" they would name others in the party who were allegedly involved in the irregularities. The opposition leader also claimed that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was exerting pressure on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to not question former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss cases till the elections are over. He said that the Congress has evidence of Kadakampally's links with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold loss cases. The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the SIT was carrying out its probe in the matter.

It had also given the team six more weeks time to complete the probe into the alleged irregularities in gold plating of the 'Dwarapalaka' idols and Sreekovil door frames of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. On Thursday, another bench of the High Court had hinted at the involvement of "some big guns" in the matter. It had ordered that in these circumstances, even though the probe was on the right path, it should be widened to include others involved in the scam and trace the higher-ups or "big guns" who had "control, connection and constant contact" with Potty. Satheesan further contended that besides protecting those involved in the Sabarimala issue, the CPI(M) has also not taken any action against LDF MLA M Mukesh who is accused of rape.